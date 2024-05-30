Godfrey Phillips gains as Q4 PAT climbs 46% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 56/ share

Godfrey Phillips India rose 2.42% to Rs 3,943.95 after the cigarette maker's consolidated net profit surged 45.59% to Rs 214.16 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 147.10 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 20% YoY to Rs 965.78 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 269.45 crore, up 44.88% as compared with Rs 185.98 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

During the quarter, total expenses rose 21.13% YoY to Rs 1,052.66 crore. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 295.04 crore (up 17.78% YoY) while employee benefits expenses was at Rs 89.43 crore (up 22.37% YoY) during the period under review.

The companys revenue from cigarettes, tobacco and related products stood at Rs 1,073.56 crore (up 22.81% YoY) and income from retail and related products revenue was at Rs 101.42 crore (up 0.43% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 27.89% to Rs 883.04 crore on 24.05% increase in revenue (excluding excise duty) to Rs 4,419.58 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 56 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Godfrey Philips,has business presence in manufacturing of cigarettes, chewing products & tobacco products, trading of cigarettes, tobacco products, tea & other retail products, trading & distribution of vaping products, acquisition of securities and real estate development.

