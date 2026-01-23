H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Pearl Polymers Ltd, California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup, Archidply Industries Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 January 2026.

Pearl Polymers Ltd, California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup, Archidply Industries Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 January 2026.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd crashed 13.73% to Rs 572.15 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12367 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Polymers Ltd lost 11.39% to Rs 19.69. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1075 shares in the past one month.

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 11.11% to Rs 4.08. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1629 shares in the past one month.

Archidply Industries Ltd plummeted 10.61% to Rs 80. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 311 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 265 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd pared 10.00% to Rs 62.91. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News