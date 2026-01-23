Volumes soar at Home First Finance Company India Ltd counter
Adani Green Energy Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd, Swan Corp Ltd, Syngene International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 January 2026.
Home First Finance Company India Ltd recorded volume of 26.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.97 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.97% to Rs.1,111.20. Volumes stood at 2.89 lakh shares in the last session.
Adani Green Energy Ltd recorded volume of 136.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.98 lakh shares. The stock lost 12.44% to Rs.791.80. Volumes stood at 18.52 lakh shares in the last session.
Bandhan Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 571.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.05% to Rs.149.65. Volumes stood at 123.49 lakh shares in the last session.
Swan Corp Ltd recorded volume of 58.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.96 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.13% to Rs.417.55. Volumes stood at 5.89 lakh shares in the last session.
Syngene International Ltd registered volume of 29.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.82 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.11% to Rs.556.40. Volumes stood at 9.82 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 2:50 PM IST