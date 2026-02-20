Friday, February 20, 2026 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India is a key engine for global growth, says IMF

India is a key engine for global growth, says IMF

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
India is a key engine for global growth, noted Julie Kozack, Director of the Communications Department, IMF yesterday. Indian economy has performed well and the IMF has upgraded our growth projection in the January World Economic Outlook. Real GDP growth for fiscal year 2025-2026 is projected at 7.3 percent, and that's significantly higher than what fund had projected earlier. This was a significant upgrade for India. She noted that IMF welcomes this years budget's continued focus on gradual fiscal consolidation while maintaining critical capital expenditure in India, both the central government and states. The fund is encouraging India to continue to focus on a medium-term fiscal consolidation path. This will enable India to rebuild fiscal buffers and ensure that resources, which right now are a bit tied up on debt servicing, that they can then be reallocated for other priority spending over time.

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

