RailTel secures Rs 36-cr railway signalling order

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 35.54 crore from the Deputy Chief Signal & Telecommunication Engineer.

The order pertains to the provision of MSDAC and other associated works, including suitable indoor alterations in EI/RRI/PI stations in the Prayagraj (Pryj.) Division of NCR. The project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months from the date of the LoA.

The estimated order value, as per the LoA, stands at Rs 35,54,82,968. The company also clarified that none of its promoters or promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. The company further stated that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms.

RailTel was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India shed 0.55% to Rs 327.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News