Pace Digitek secures LoA of Rs 89 cr from RailTel

Pace Digitek has received an Advance Letter of Award for Rs. 89.06 crore (including GST) from RailTel Corporation of India (RailTel) for supply, installation and commissioning of IP based Video surveillance system in LHB coaches with 03 years warranty followed by 05 years CAMC for a Customer of RailTel (CoR) on back to back basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News