Pace Digitek secures LoA of Rs 89 cr from RailTel
Pace Digitek has received an Advance Letter of Award for Rs. 89.06 crore (including GST) from RailTel Corporation of India (RailTel) for supply, installation and commissioning of IP based Video surveillance system in LHB coaches with 03 years warranty followed by 05 years CAMC for a Customer of RailTel (CoR) on back to back basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
India-France partnership will influence capital formation, offer boost for long-term productivity growth
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 10:51 AM IST