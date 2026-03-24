India's export strategy is building a resilient, competitive, and future ready ecosystem

Minister of State for Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Jitin Prasada, has stated that proactive trade diplomacy complements policy measures and expanding digital infrastructure, reinforcing the countrys efforts to strengthen global market access and enhance export competitiveness. With 19 FTAs and a renewed push since 2021 wherein India has concluded or advanced eight major agreements with key partners. The India-EU FTA, a landmark pact offering access to almost the entire EU tariff universe, marks a significant step in integrating India more deeply into global value chains.

The India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) is Indias first FTA to include a dedicated commitment aiming to increase FDI from their investors. Trade agreements with New Zealand, Oman and UK will broaden market access, enhance services mobility, secure long-term investments, and create predictable regulatory environments for businesses. Meanwhile, ongoing negotiations with Israel, Canada, GCC nations, Chile, and Peru indicate Indias determination to expand high-value trade corridors across regions.

Indias export strategy reflects a decisive whole-of-government approach, moving beyond transactional support to building a resilient, competitive, and future-ready ecosystem. By combining targeted financial incentives, technology-enabled trade facilitation, institutional reforms, and proactive market-access initiatives, the focus is on embedding digital governance, expanding global reach, and strengthening exporter capabilities across sectors and regions. This integrated approach positions India not just as a participant, but as a trusted, technology-driven partner in global trade.

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