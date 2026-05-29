Indigo reports dismal Q4 performance

Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,536.9 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

However, excluding the impact of foreign exchange and exceptional items, the company said it has reported a net profit of Rs 1,920.6 crore. Revenue from operations increased 1.29% to Rs 22,438.4 crore in Q4 March 2026.

EBITDAR excluding the forex impact of Rs 6,435.4 crore in Q4 FY26, registering the de-growth of 6.21% compared with Rs 6,861.8 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDAR margin excluding the forex impact stood at 28.7% in Q4 FY26 as against 31% in Q4 FY25.

For Q4 FY26, IndiGo reported a 3.4% increase in capacity to 43.6 billion ASKs on a consolidated basis, despite disruptions arising from the ongoing Middle East conflict. Passenger numbers declined marginally by 1.1% to 31.6 million during the quarter. Yield fell by 2.2% to Rs 5.20, while load factor decreased by 1.7% points to 85.8% compared to the same period last year.

IndiGo had a total cash balance of Rs 51,650.6 crore, comprising Rs 36,216.3 crore of free cash and Rs 15,434.3 crore of restricted cash.

However, despite continuing external disruptions, during the year ended March 2026, IndiGo said it has expanded its operations, with capacity increasing by 9.5% YoY and total income growing by 6.4% to Rs 89,513.4 crore.

Exceptionally sharp rupee depreciation, changes in labour laws and a challenging operating environment offset the operational profit, and the company reported a net loss of Rs 2,393.6 crore.

The airline said it expects capacity, measured in ASKs, to grow by around 34% in the first quarter of FY27 compared with the corresponding quarter of FY26.

Rahul Bhatia, MD, said, FY26 was marked by an exceptionally challenging operating environment, which materially impacted our profitability. Despite these conditions, the underlying performance of the business remained resilient. During the year, our capacity grew by 9.5% and total income increased by over 6%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and exceptional items, IndiGo delivered a profit of Rs 75 billion.

We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet with substantial liquidity, demonstrating resilience through prolonged periods of volatility. I would like to thank our 123 million customers for placing their trust in us, and our 69,000 dedicated IndiGo team members for their extraordinary professionalism. While the near term remains volatile, we remain firmly focused on disciplined execution, cost efficiency, and long-term value creation.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) is among the fastest-growing low-cost carriers in the world. It had a fleet of 441 aircraft and provided scheduled services to 97 domestic and 45 international destinations as of 31st March 2026.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell 3.28% to close at Rs 4,420 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News