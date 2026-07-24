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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T Heavy Engineering secures multiple international orders

L&T Heavy Engineering secures multiple international orders

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

L&T Heavy Engineering, the hi-tech manufacturing arm of Larsen & Toubro, has secured a series of international orders across Asia, Africa, North America, South America and Europe, reinforcing its position as a global leader in process plant equipment. According to the company's project classification, the value of the order ranges between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The business has secured orders from Africa's largest industrial conglomerate, Dangote Group, for a mega refinery and multi-train fertiliser expansion projects in Nigeria and Ethiopia. The scope includes the supply of critical process equipment, comprising the world's largest Fluid Catalytic Cracking Reactor Regenerator Package, all critical urea and ammonia equipment.

 

Additionally, the business has won a repeat order from a Japanese customer for the manufacture and supply of Heat Exchangers and Absorbers for an LNG project in Canada.

The business has also secured orders for its core equipment including Coke Drums, Fractionator Columns and Heat Exchangers from customers in Spain, US and Brazil.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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