Laurus Labs Ltd spurts 1.14%, up for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 1389.5, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 127.6% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% fall in NIFTY and a 15.48% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1389.5, up 1.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 23930.5. The Sensex is at 75999.31, down 0.01%. Laurus Labs Ltd has added around 27.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24659.2, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1396.3, up 1.11% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 127.6% in last one year as compared to a 3.32% fall in NIFTY and a 15.48% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 100.13 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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