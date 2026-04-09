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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC rises after signing MoU with EDF for nuclear power projects

NTPC rises after signing MoU with EDF for nuclear power projects

Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

NTPC rose 2.27% to Rs 382.75 after the company announced that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ?lectricite de France (EDF) to explore cooperation in developing new nuclear power projects in India.

The MoU establishes a framework for both companies to jointly assess the feasibility and approach for collaboration, including understanding EDFs EPR technology and its suitability for Indian requirements; exploring opportunities to maximize localization for large-scale deployment; examining economic and tariff aspects; developing human resource capabilities through training programs; evaluating potential project sites; and providing technical support as mutually agreed.

This initiative aligns with NTPCs strategy to expand into clean, reliable energy and contribute to Indias long-term energy security, the company said in a statement.

 

NTPC, along with its subsidiaries/associates & JVs, is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration, and coal mining.

The company reported an 8.27% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,597.05 crore, supported by a 1.72% rise in net sales to Rs 45,845.68 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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