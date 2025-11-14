Friday, November 14, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 17.54% in the September 2025 quarter

One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 17.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Sales rise 13.43% to Rs 70.87 crore

Net profit of One Point One Solutions rose 17.54% to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.43% to Rs 70.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales70.8762.48 13 OPM %24.0327.27 -PBDT19.9717.41 15 PBT13.0911.37 15 NP9.858.38 18

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

