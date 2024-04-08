Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 2.16%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nifty Auto index ended up 2.16% at 22067.95 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Exide Industries Ltd rose 17.18%, Eicher Motors Ltd added 4.33% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd gained 3.57%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 77.00% over last one year compared to the 28.79% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 1.33% and Nifty Energy index gained 1.27% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.68% to close at 22666.3 while the SENSEX increased 0.67% to close at 74742.5 today.