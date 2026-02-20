RailTel secures railway signalling project worth Rs 35.54 cr
RailTel Corporation of India has received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Dy. Cste/P/Cnb for provision of MSDAC and other associated works Incl. suitable indoor alterations in EI/RRI/PI Stns in Pryj. Div. of NCR. The project is worth Rs 35.54 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 11:05 AM IST