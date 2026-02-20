Friday, February 20, 2026 | 11:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel secures railway signalling project worth Rs 35.54 cr

RailTel secures railway signalling project worth Rs 35.54 cr

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
RailTel Corporation of India has received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Dy. Cste/P/Cnb for provision of MSDAC and other associated works Incl. suitable indoor alterations in EI/RRI/PI Stns in Pryj. Div. of NCR. The project is worth Rs 35.54 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India is a key engine for global growth, says IMF

India is a key engine for global growth, says IMF

Stock Alert: RailTel Corp, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, GHV Infra Projects, IIFL Finance

Stock Alert: RailTel Corp, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, GHV Infra Projects, IIFL Finance

RailTel secures Rs 36-cr railway signalling order

RailTel secures Rs 36-cr railway signalling order

ABB India jumps after Q3 PAT rises 6% sequentially; order book jumps 51% YoY

ABB India jumps after Q3 PAT rises 6% sequentially; order book jumps 51% YoY

Pace Digitek secures LoA of Rs 89 cr from RailTel

Pace Digitek secures LoA of Rs 89 cr from RailTel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNifty Trading Strategy TodayAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayUS Visa Bulletin March 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesGoogle Pixel 10a Launch