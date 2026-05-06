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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI issues foreign exchange management (Authorised Persons) regulations

RBI issues foreign exchange management (Authorised Persons) regulations

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 6:17 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), under the Foreign Exchange Department, has notified new regulations named the Foreign Exchange Management (Authorised Persons) Regulations, 2026. These regulations came into force on April 30, 2026. Under these regulations, no person or entity is allowed to act as the authorised person in foreign exchange without obtaining approval from the RBI.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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