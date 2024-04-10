Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd and Action Construction Equipment Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 April 2024.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd lost 19.99% to Rs 227.4 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd crashed 4.42% to Rs 3909.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9898 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5052 shares in the past one month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd tumbled 3.79% to Rs 2016.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12937 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14929 shares in the past one month.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd pared 3.67% to Rs 73.16. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd slipped 3.49% to Rs 1498.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46475 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73208 shares in the past one month.

