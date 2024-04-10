Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd and Action Construction Equipment Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 April 2024.
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd and Action Construction Equipment Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 April 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd lost 19.99% to Rs 227.4 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.69 lakh shares in the past one month.
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd crashed 4.42% to Rs 3909.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9898 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5052 shares in the past one month.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd tumbled 3.79% to Rs 2016.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12937 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14929 shares in the past one month.
Allcargo Logistics Ltd pared 3.67% to Rs 73.16. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.47 lakh shares in the past one month.
Action Construction Equipment Ltd slipped 3.49% to Rs 1498.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46475 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73208 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tracxn Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Power Grid commissions transmission system project in Neyveli

Hong Kong Market surges 1.85% on corporate buy-backs

Tata Motors Group global wholesales record 8% growth in Q4 FY24

China Market falls after Fitch outlook downgrade

Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of Swift, Grand Vitara

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon