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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RSD Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

RSD Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Shah Metacorp Ltd, Infomedia Press Ltd, Aarnav Fashions Ltd and SRG Housing Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 July 2026.

Shah Metacorp Ltd, Infomedia Press Ltd, Aarnav Fashions Ltd and SRG Housing Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 July 2026.

RSD Finance Ltd lost 10.06% to Rs 80 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 450 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 158 shares in the past one month.

 

Shah Metacorp Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 3.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Infomedia Press Ltd tumbled 9.17% to Rs 5.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 552 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4008 shares in the past one month.

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Aarnav Fashions Ltd pared 8.83% to Rs 29. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18083 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31364 shares in the past one month.

SRG Housing Finance Ltd shed 8.80% to Rs 285.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2140 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4079 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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