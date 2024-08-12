Shiva Suitings standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.23% to Rs 0.83 croreNet profit of Shiva Suitings declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.23% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.831.11 -25 OPM %1.203.60 -PBDT0.010.04 -75 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP0.010.03 -67
