Shiva Suitings standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shiva Suitings declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.23% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.831.111.203.600.010.040.010.040.010.03