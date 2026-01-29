Skipper consolidated net profit rises 46.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.73% to Rs 1370.59 crore

Net profit of Skipper rose 46.27% to Rs 52.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.73% to Rs 1370.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1135.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1370.591135.2510.329.7789.6265.0868.0548.4352.7936.09

