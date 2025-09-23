Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
United Breweries relaunches Kalyani Black Label Strong in West Bengal

United Breweries relaunches Kalyani Black Label Strong in West Bengal

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
United Breweries announced the relaunch of Kalyani Black Label Strong in West Bengal. Named after UBL's very first brewery in the country, located on the banks of the river Kalyani, this iconic beer is deeply intertwined with the state's history and culture.

Known for its bold strong taste, Kalyani Black Label Strong has been a trusted choice for generations of beer drinkers and the very first beer experience for many in Eastern India. With this relaunch, UBL brings back not only a brand with proud local heritage but also a fresh opportunity for today's consumers to experience it. At a highly attractive price of INR 140 per 650ml bottle, the brand is set to reinvigorate the strong beer category in the state.

 

Kalyani Black Label Strong will be available across leading outlets in West Bengal in 650ml bottles.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

