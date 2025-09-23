United Breweries relaunches Kalyani Black Label Strong in West Bengal

Known for its bold strong taste, Kalyani Black Label Strong has been a trusted choice for generations of beer drinkers and the very first beer experience for many in Eastern India. With this relaunch, UBL brings back not only a brand with proud local heritage but also a fresh opportunity for today's consumers to experience it. At a highly attractive price of INR 140 per 650ml bottle, the brand is set to reinvigorate the strong beer category in the state.
Kalyani Black Label Strong will be available across leading outlets in West Bengal in 650ml bottles.
