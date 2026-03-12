Vikram Solar forays into BESS and clean energy solutions

Launches next-gen lithium battery storage brand - VION

PowerHive, the battery and energy storage arm of Vikram Solar, announced the launch of its flagship brand VION, marking the company's entry into distributed battery storage for electric mobility and residential energy backup.

VION is a next-generation lithium battery storage brand delivering reliable, high-performance solutions for everyday power needs. Built for the way energy is used in India, it prioritises safety, long service life, and consistent output across frequent cycling, variable loads, and demanding operating conditions. The initial portfolio includes five commercial battery products across three categories: inverter batteries, integrated inverter-battery solutions, and e-rickshaw batteries.

For homes, the portfolio includes 1.2 KWH to 15 KWH batteries designed for UPS and inverter systems, ensuring reliable power during outages. The batteries deliver over 3 hours, 6 hours, and 12 hours of backup, respectively, helping households stay powered for longer. The 5 KWH to 15 KWH packs can be used for running high power consuming appliances like AC during a power outage.

VION also introduces Integrated PowerStack 1.0, an all-in-one inverter and battery solution designed to make home power backup simpler and smarter. Available in a 1.2 KWH configuration, the system comes in wall-mounted and tabletop options, making it easy to fit into any home without taking up extra space.

The VION range also includes a 5 KWH E-Rickshaw battery, specifically designed for electric rickshaws. Built with advanced LiFePO prismatic cells and an AIS-156 compliant safety architecture, the battery is engineered to handle the demanding daily cycles of commercial three-wheelers and comes with a 36-month warranty.

The company has already secured a 100 MWH BESS order, demonstrating strong early market demand and meaningful progress toward winning long term, high capacity projects.

The launch aligns with Vikram Solar's strategy to expand into battery energy storage systems (BESS) and integrated clean energy solutions, as part of its broader roadmap to build 5 GWh BESS manufacturing capacity by FY27 and 7.5 GWh battery cell manufacturing capacity by FY29.

