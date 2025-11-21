Friday, November 21, 2025 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

Volumes jump at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

DCM Shriram Ltd witnessed volume of 20.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 60.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33892 shares

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AWL Agri Business Ltd, Rites Ltd, TBO Tek Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 November 2025.

DCM Shriram Ltd witnessed volume of 20.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 60.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33892 shares. The stock increased 7.63% to Rs.1,263.80. Volumes stood at 23788 shares in the last session.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd witnessed volume of 33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 86335 shares. The stock increased 3.47% to Rs.930.65. Volumes stood at 56894 shares in the last session.

 

AWL Agri Business Ltd saw volume of 564.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.07 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.61% to Rs.272.30. Volumes stood at 17 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Ashes 2025-26, 1st Test Day 1: Australia vs England live score updates

Australia vs England LIVE SCORE, 1st Ashes Test Day 1: Carse, Archer rip through Australia top order

Stock Market LIVE, November 21, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips again, down 300 pts; Dow Futures up 200 pts

Supreme Court

SC issues notice to ECI on Kerala's petition seeking postponement of SIR

IND A vs BAN A semi final Asia Cup rising stars

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars SF 1: India win the toss, elect to field first

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank up 3% in subdued market; why private sector lender in focus?

Rites Ltd registered volume of 69.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.44% to Rs.248.69. Volumes stood at 2.98 lakh shares in the last session.

TBO Tek Ltd clocked volume of 19.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.90 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.46% to Rs.1,702.50. Volumes stood at 9.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Triveni Turbine inaugurates Center of Excellence at IISc, Bengaluru

Triveni Turbine inaugurates Center of Excellence at IISc, Bengaluru

Trident announces Rs 2,000 cr expansion plan in Punjab

Trident announces Rs 2,000 cr expansion plan in Punjab

R Systems receives UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner designation

R Systems receives UiPath Agentic Automation Fast Track Partner designation

Benchmarks trade in negative terrain; European mrkt decline

Benchmarks trade in negative terrain; European mrkt decline

H.G. Infra Engineering incorporates wholly owned clean energy subsidiary

H.G. Infra Engineering incorporates wholly owned clean energy subsidiary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon