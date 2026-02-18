Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at SRF Ltd counter

Volumes soar at SRF Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

SRF Ltd recorded volume of 2.98 lakh shares by 10:25 IST on BSE, a 17.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16614 shares

Apar Industries Ltd, Alkem Laboratories Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, NTPC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 February 2026.

SRF Ltd recorded volume of 2.98 lakh shares by 10:25 IST on BSE, a 17.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16614 shares. The stock lost 0.75% to Rs.2,722.75. Volumes stood at 17712 shares in the last session.

Apar Industries Ltd saw volume of 14044 shares by 10:25 IST on BSE, a 9.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1512 shares. The stock increased 2.96% to Rs.9,827.50. Volumes stood at 1748 shares in the last session.

 

Alkem Laboratories Ltd saw volume of 95148 shares by 10:25 IST on BSE, a 6.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13614 shares. The stock dropped 0.43% to Rs.5,431.10. Volumes stood at 855 shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd registered volume of 1.47 lakh shares by 10:25 IST on BSE, a 6.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21914 shares. The stock slipped 0.80% to Rs.1,718.60. Volumes stood at 17510 shares in the last session.

NTPC Ltd clocked volume of 15.46 lakh shares by 10:25 IST on BSE, a 4.5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.43% to Rs.369.95. Volumes stood at 3.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Jindal Stainless Ltd Surges 2.64%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.15%

Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NDL Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Brainbees Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 11:20 AM IST

