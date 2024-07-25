Volumes soar at Vaibhav Global Ltd counter

Vaibhav Global Ltd recorded volume of 27.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.82 lakh shares Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, Clean Science & Technology Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 July 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Vaibhav Global Ltd recorded volume of 27.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.08% to Rs.336.35. Volumes stood at 4.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd clocked volume of 25.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.70 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.11% to Rs.3,399.00. Volumes stood at 1.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd clocked volume of 63.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.40% to Rs.545.90. Volumes stood at 20.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd registered volume of 7.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.29% to Rs.2,034.00. Volumes stood at 1.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd saw volume of 5.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.67% to Rs.1,530.50. Volumes stood at 73217 shares in the last session.

