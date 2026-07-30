Volumes spurt at TBO Tek Ltd counter
TBO Tek Ltd notched up volume of 5.63 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 77.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7307 shares
Syngene International Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, DLF Ltd, Redington Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 July 2026.
TBO Tek Ltd notched up volume of 5.63 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 77.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7307 shares. The stock slipped 0.08% to Rs.1,520.00. Volumes stood at 6923 shares in the last session.
Syngene International Ltd saw volume of 14.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 30.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 45829 shares. The stock dropped 5.50% to Rs.390.90. Volumes stood at 24942 shares in the last session.
Sapphire Foods India Ltd notched up volume of 13.18 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81313 shares. The stock rose 0.44% to Rs.194.25. Volumes stood at 1.2 lakh shares in the last session.
DLF Ltd notched up volume of 29.91 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.90 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.23% to Rs.662.15. Volumes stood at 1.46 lakh shares in the last session.
Redington Ltd saw volume of 23.01 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.12% to Rs.319.65. Volumes stood at 2.76 lakh shares in the last session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 11:04 AM IST