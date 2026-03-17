Wework to invest Rs 32 cr for capacity addition

Wework India Management has entered into a lease deed for capacity addition in Bengaluru, admeasuring 1,51,201 square feet, which will result in an increase in its operational capacity. The company proposes to add 2,327 desks (approximately) to its existing capacity of 1,21,638 desks (83.90% capacity utilisation) on or before June 2026. The capacity expansion will require an investment of Rs 32 crore to be funded by mix of internal accruals and debt.

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