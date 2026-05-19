Apollo Micro Systems jumps 9% on Q4 show, dividend news; analyst upbeat

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems were in high demand on Tuesday, rising as much as 9.48 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹340.60 on the BSE after the aerospace and defence company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of FY26 and the full financial year FY26. Investor sentiment was further supported by the company’s announcement of a final dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share of face value ₹1 each for FY26.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE Although the stock pared some gains, it continued to witness strong buying interest from investors. At 10:17 AM on Tuesday, May 19, Apollo Micro Systems shares were trading at ₹332.60 apiece, up 6.91 per cent from the previous close. In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading at 75,613, higher by 298 points or 0.40 per cent. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹11,892.48 crore on the BSE.

Apollo Micro Systems Q4 results

Revenue from operations rose 81.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹296.26 crore from ₹161.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to the exchange filing submitted by the company.

During the quarter under review, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), excluding other income, jumped 88.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹67.64 crore from ₹35.99 crore reported in Q4FY25.

For FY26, the company’s consolidated PAT increased 90.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹107.38 crore from ₹56.36 crore, while revenue rose 60.9 per cent to ₹904.32 crore from ₹562.07 crore reported in FY25.

Management commentary

Commenting on the financial results, Baddam Karunakar Reddy, managing director of Apollo Micro Systems, said: “FY 2025-26 has been a breakthrough year for Apollo Micro Systems — our highest-ever annual revenue and profitability, the successful conclusion of the IDL Explosives acquisition through ADIPL, the award of the DPIIT license for UAV manufacture, and the receipt of our first export order.

READ | IDBI Bank shares gain 4% as govt weighs options to revive privatisation “We are pleased to announce that an additional acquisition by ADIPL is expected to be completed before the end of the next financial year, which will significantly complement our organic growth and overall strength of the business.”

Technical view

Within the defence space, Apollo Micro Systems has witnessed a sharp recovery from its April low of ₹179 levels. After the rebound, the stock entered a consolidation phase but regained momentum in Tuesday’s session.

From a technical perspective, Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart said, the setup remains constructive, on the charts. "The immediate resistance is placed around ₹337 levels, of the last week’s high. A decisive breakout above this zone could trigger further upside towards its previous all-time high near ₹357, and potentially higher levels thereafter," said Jujarey.

On the downside, any corrective dips towards ₹320 levels, he believes, may offer a buying opportunity, while ₹280 remains a crucial support zone.