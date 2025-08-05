Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Azad Engineering share gains 7% on strong Q1 results; key details here

Azad Engineering share gains 7% on strong Q1 results; key details here

Azad Engineering shares were buzzing after the company posted a strong set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

Azad Engineering is a Hyderabad-based global manufacturer renowned for producing highly engineered, complex, and mission-critical components. The company caters to a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defence, energy, and oil & gas.

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Azad Engineering share price: Azad Engineering share was buzzing in trade on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 7.42 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,612 per share. 
 
At 1:00 PM, Azad Engineering share was trading 3.71 per cent higher at ₹1,556.20 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.37 per cent lower at 80,715.57 levels.
 

Why did Azad Engineering share price rise today?

 
Azad Engineering shares were buzzing after the company posted a strong set of results in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).
 
The company’s profit after tax (PAT) jumped 75.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹29.9 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹17.1 crore in Q1FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) increased 74.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹42.4 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹24.3 crore in Q1FY25
 
 
Meanwhile, revenue soared 36.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹134.5 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹98.4 crore in Q1FY25

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 46.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹48.5 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹33 crore in Q1FY25 
 
“We are encouraged by the strong momentum in our business during Q1FY26, as we delivered our highest-ever quarterly performance in both revenue and profitability terms. This achievement was primarily driven by a robust 41.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth in the Energy and Oil & Gas segment and a 26.3 per cent Y-o-Y increase in the Aerospace & Defence segment. The strong sales performance reflects the continued trust our customers place in our execution capabilities across key verticals. Our evolving sales mix, combined with operating leverage, contributed to a healthier margin profile during the quarter,” said Rakesh Chopdar, chairman and CEO of Azad Engineering.
 
Chopdar added, “FY26 will be a year of consolidation and stabilization, as we focus on systematically ramping up our new facilities to effectively serve our expansive orderbook exceeding ₹60 billion. With strong execution, growing demand across sectors, and a healthy pipeline, the company is well-positioned to sustain its high-growth trajectory and reinforce its leadership position in the manufacturing sector.”  
 

About Azad Engineering

 
Azad Engineering is a Hyderabad-based global manufacturer renowned for producing highly engineered, complex, and mission-critical components. The company caters to a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defence, energy, and oil & gas. 
 
With expertise in precision forging and machining, Azad Engineering delivers critical parts used in applications such as aircraft, missiles, and power generation systems. its clientele includes some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), underscoring their importance in the global supply chain.
 
The company operates multiple manufacturing units in Hyderabad, Telangana, covering a total production area of approximately 20,000 square metres.  
 
The market capitalisation of Azad Engineering is ₹10,050.21 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

