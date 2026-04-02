Bosch share price up 12% in 2 days; here's why the stock has gained ground

Bosch share price today

Share price of Bosch moved higher by 5 per cent to ₹32,220 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade, extending its previous day’s up move in an otherwise weak market. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the auto ancillary company surged 12 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.63 per cent at 72,667.98 at 01:44 PM.

In the past one year, the market price of Bosch has outperformed the market by soaring 15 per cent, as compared to 5 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex and 10.7 per cent rise in the BSE Auto index.

What's driving Bosch share price in past 2 days?

Bosch on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, informed that a meeting of board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on April 8, 2026, inter alia, to consider couple of matters, one of which is a proposal for issuance of equity shares of the company by way of preferential issue.

Meanwhile, in a separate exchange filing on March 23, the company informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on May 20, 2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial results, declaration of final dividend for the year ending March 31, 2026 if any and other incidental matter thereto.

Further, Bosch, a leading supplier of technology and services, and Tata AutoComp Systems Limited (TACO), India’s leading automotive components conglomerate, announced a joint venture to unlock growth opportunities in India’s e-mobility segment.

ALSO READ: Axis Securities retains Nifty target at 28,080; Eternal among top 15 picks The partners plan to hold equal shares in the joint venture, which aims to start its operations by mid-2026, subject to receiving all regulatory approvals, Bosch said in an exchange filing on March 23.

Bosch has invested over 6 billion euros globally in e-mobility. This partnership enables the company to bring these advanced eAxle systems and electric motor solutions to India's growing e-mobility market, reinstating their ongoing commitment to the region, the company said.

“India’s mobility ecosystem is undergoing a rapid transformation driven by electrification, localization, and the need for scalable technology solutions. This joint venture between Tata AutoComp Systems and Bosch brings together complementary strengths in engineering, technology and manufacturing to accelerate the development of advanced e-mobility solutions for the Indian market,” said Arvind Goel, Vice Chairman, Tata AutoComp.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 1,500 pts from day's low; Nifty above 22,600; Rupee rises past 93/$ Bosch continues to actively engage with OEMs on alternate fuel technologies, including flex-fuel and hydrogen, with hydrogen-based components currently in the testing phase for all OEMs. Hydrogen-based mobility systems are likely to see meaningful commercial traction closer to 2030, subject to infrastructure development and ecosystem readiness.

“Auto segment demand has picked up post GST 2.0 reforms and is likely to benefit players like Bosch. While Bosch continues to work toward the localization of new technologies, given the long gestation of projects, its margin remains under pressure with no visibility of material improvement, at least in the near term,” analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said. ======================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.