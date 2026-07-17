Friday, July 17, 2026 | 07:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread on Bajaj Finance, MidCap Nifty

HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread on Bajaj Finance, MidCap Nifty

Nandish Shah, senior technical/ derivative analyst at HDFC Securities reckons that MidCap Nifty and Bajaj Finance have seen long build-up, and are favourably placed on the charts.

F&O trading strategy by Nandish Shah, Senior Technical/Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities.

F&O trading strategy by Nandish Shah, Senior Technical/Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 7:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

F&O trading strategy by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities.

  BULL SPREAD STRATEGY ON MIDCP NIFTY  Buy MIDCP NIFTY (28-July Expiry) 14,900 CALL at ₹107 & simultaneously sell 15,000 CALL at ₹71  Lot Size 120  Maximum profit ₹7,680; if MIDCP NIFTY closes at or above 15,000 on 28-July expiry.  Maximum Loss ₹4,320; if MIDCP NIFTY closes at or below 14,900 on 28-July expiry.  Breakeven Point ₹14,936  Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.78  Approx margin required ₹35,000  Rationale: 
  • Long build up is seen in the MIDCP NIFTY Futures during the July series till now, where we have seen rise in open interest along with 2.5 per cent price rise.
  • Short term trend remains strong as MIDCP NIFTY is placed above its important short-term moving averages.
  • It is forming higher top higher bottom candle stick pattern on the monthly charts.
  • RSI Oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the weekly and monthly chart.
BULL SPREAD Strategy on BAJAJ FINANCE  Buy BAJAJ FINANCE (28-July Expiry) 1050 CALL at ₹13.8 & simultaneously sell 1080 CALL at ₹5.25  Lot Size 750  Maximum profit ₹16,088; if BAJAJ FINANCE closes at or above 1080 on 28-July expiry.  Maximum Loss ₹6,412; if BAJAJ FINANCE closes at or below 1050 on 28-July expiry.  Breakeven Point ₹1,058.55  Risk Reward Ratio 1: 2.51  Approx margin required ₹27,000  Rationale: 
  • Long build up is seen in the BAJAJ FINANCE Futures where we have seen rise in OI with price rising by 1.50 per cent.
  • Short term trend of the stock is positive as it is placed above its 5 and 20 day EMA
  • Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline.
  • RSI oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily and weekly chart, suggesting strength in current uptrend.
  Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20%.  (Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, Senior Technical/Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.) 
 

More From This Section

Dixon Technologies, phone circuit, phone

Dixon, Amber seen as key beneficiaries of PLI 2.0; upside may be limitedpremium

ICICI Lombard

Weak earnings drag ICICI Lombard shares by 10% to second steepest fall

HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life maintains strong margins despite slower growth than peers in Q1premium

MSCI

MSCI India review may bring $2.3 billion inflows, add up to 12 stocks

RIL Q1 results preview

RIL Q1 results preview: Brokerages expect healthy growth across segments

Topics : derivatives trading Derivatives strategy F&O Strategies HDFC Securities Trading strategies Market technicals technical analysis technical charts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Piramal Finance Q1 ResultTech Mahindra Q1 ResultsQ1 Results TodayITC Hotel Q1 Results Jio Financial Q1 Results TodayWipro Q1 ResultsICICI Bank Q1 Preview360 ONE WAM Q1 ResultUpcoming Q1 ResultsPolycab India Q1 Results