HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread on Bajaj Finance, MidCap Nifty
Nandish Shah, senior technical/ derivative analyst at HDFC Securities reckons that MidCap Nifty and Bajaj Finance have seen long build-up, and are favourably placed on the charts.
Nandish Shah Mumbai
Listen to This Article
F&O trading strategy by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities.BULL SPREAD STRATEGY ON MIDCP NIFTY Buy MIDCP NIFTY (28-July Expiry) 14,900 CALL at ₹107 & simultaneously sell 15,000 CALL at ₹71 Lot Size 120 Maximum profit ₹7,680; if MIDCP NIFTY closes at or above 15,000 on 28-July expiry. Maximum Loss ₹4,320; if MIDCP NIFTY closes at or below 14,900 on 28-July expiry. Breakeven Point ₹14,936 Risk Reward Ratio 1: 1.78 Approx margin required ₹35,000 Rationale:
- Long build up is seen in the MIDCP NIFTY Futures during the July series till now, where we have seen rise in open interest along with 2.5 per cent price rise.
- Short term trend remains strong as MIDCP NIFTY is placed above its important short-term moving averages.
- It is forming higher top higher bottom candle stick pattern on the monthly charts.
- RSI Oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the weekly and monthly chart.
- Long build up is seen in the BAJAJ FINANCE Futures where we have seen rise in OI with price rising by 1.50 per cent.
- Short term trend of the stock is positive as it is placed above its 5 and 20 day EMA
- Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline.
- RSI oscillator is in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily and weekly chart, suggesting strength in current uptrend.
More From This Section
Topics : derivatives trading Derivatives strategy F&O Strategies HDFC Securities Trading strategies Market technicals technical analysis technical charts
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 7:31 AM IST