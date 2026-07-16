MSCI India review may bring $2.3 billion inflows, add up to 12 stocks

The upcoming rebalancing of the MSCI India Standard Index could drive estimated passive inflows of about $2.3 billion into Indian equities, with as many as 12 inclusions and three exclusions likely in the August review cycle, according to a report by JM Financial Research.

Among the potential entrants, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions and investment platform Groww (Billionbrains Garage Ventures) have emerged as high-probability candidates for fresh inclusion.

The brokerage estimates that Groww’s addition to the index could bring estimated passive inflows of $821 million, while those for Adani Green are estimated at around $773 million.

Ather Energy is seen as a medium-probability contender, contingent on further improvement in its free-float-adjusted market capitalisation during the observation period.

The changes, scheduled to be announced after market hours on August 12 and implemented from August 31, are expected to significantly alter the index composition and trigger fund flows from global passive investors tracking MSCI benchmarks.

In addition, the brokerage identified Laurus Labs and Biocon as strong candidates for migration from the MSCI Small Cap Index to the Standard Index in the August review.

The migration could bring passive inflows of $554 million into Laurus Labs and $285 million into Biocon.

Mid-tier IT firm Coforge falls in the medium-probability category for migration and is estimated to receive inflows of $567 million if included.

On the other hand, Astral is seen as a high-probability exclusion from the index, while SBI Cards and Payment Services is classified as a medium-probability removal.

The exclusion of SBI Cards could result in an outflow exceeding $140 million, while that from Astral could be around $138 million, according to the estimates.

Balkrishna Industries could also face a low-probability exit.

India currently has around 165 constituents in the MSCI India Standard Index, with a total market capitalisation of approximately $3.2 trillion.

Market participants typically track MSCI index reviews closely, as changes tend to result in significant trading volumes and short-term price movements in affected stocks, driven largely by passive fund adjustments.