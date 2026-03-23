Buffett Indicator vs Nifty P/E: Analysts warn risk against mid, smallcaps

Markets have undergone a meaningful correction in recent weeks, as escalating tensions around the Iran conflict and the resulting macroeconomic uncertainties -- a spike in oil prices above $100 per barrel and concerns over gas supply disruptions -- have weighed on investor sentiment.

The two widely tracked valuation metrics – the Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio and the Buffett Indicator (market-cap to GDP ratio) – suggest the stock market correction may not be over yet. The pain, analysts believe, could likely be more pronounced in the broader market space.

“The divergence between India’s elevated Buffett Indicator and a relatively moderate Nifty P/E is not contradictory but reflective of different layers of valuation stress within the market,” said Kush Gupta, Director at SKG Investment & Advisory.

Nifty P/E vs Buffett Indictor

As of March 20, India’s market capitalisation to GDP (gross domestic product) ratio – widely known as the Buffett Indicator – stood at 126.8 per cent, Bloomberg data showed.

Though the ratio has eased from a high of 141 per cent at the beginning of 2026, it remains above 100 per cent -- a level typically seen as the benchmark to assess overvaluation in a market.

On the contrary, the Nifty50 index’s trailing twelve month P/E ratio is at 21.3x, lower than its 5-year average of 23.7x and 10-year average of 23x.

Its blended 12-month forward P/E at 17.5x is also lower than its long-term averages.

The blended 12-month P/E for the Nifty MidCap index is at 24.7x – lower than its 5-year average of 26.6x but higher than 10-year average of 23.6x.

Likewise, the Nifty SmallCap index ’s P/E is at 21.3x – higher than 5-year average of 20x and 10-year average of 17.2x.

Analysts said a higher Buffett Indicator suggested that the aggregate market valuations remain materially beyond economic growth/output.

In contrast, the ease in Nifty50’s P/E suggests that large-caps have already undergone a degree of valuation normalisation through earnings growth.

“This divergence indicates that valuation-excess is concentrated in broader market segments rather than the index heavyweights,” Gupta said.

READ | Can Nifty crash below 20,000? Why 2023's unfilled gap is a talking point Analysts added that as the Buffett Indicator captures the cumulative effect of liquidity, retail participation and broad market expansion, while the Nifty P/E reflects earnings-led valuations of the top 50 companies, the risk ahead could see mid- and small-cap stocks undergoing mean reversion while large-caps remain relatively resilient.

From liquidity to earnings

That apart, analysts emphasised that the ongoing correction in the market has brought a structural shift in the markets where earnings-led growth, rather than liquidity-driven upside, will define returns ahead.

Forward return models, they said, indicate moderation rather than collapse in markets, with valuation mean reversion expected to weigh on returns.

In parallel, global brokerages continue to expect mid-teens upside driven by earnings growth, reinforcing the view that earnings, rather than valuations alone, will dictate market direction, analysts highlighted.

“With no clarity on how things will progress in the Iran and Israel-US war, investors should now adopt a three-to-five year horizon and focus on companies that will surely climb the wall of worry. These companies, with robust balance sheets, are expected to see earnings visibility,” said Kuunal Shah, fund manager at Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors.

Investment strategy

Going ahead, Satish Kumar, MD and Head at InCred Research Services said investors should adopt a 2-3-year horizon, focusing on earnings visibility and balance sheet strength.

Puneet Sharma, CEO and fund manager at Whitespace Alpha, suggested that investors deploy capital gradually in the current environment.

“The risk-reward ratio improves as markets correct. Those with spare cash should start investing in a staggered manner. Investors could go long on equity and buy out-of-the-money Put options to hedge for short term volatility,” he said.

Gupta of SKG Investment Advisory, meanwhile, advocated a barbell strategy -- allocating to high-quality large caps while maintaining a cash or debt buffer to navigate volatility.

“Reducing leverage, avoiding crowded trades, and focusing on free cash flow-generating companies are critical in the current phase,” he added.