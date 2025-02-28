Friday, February 28, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Investors become poorer by Rs 7.46 trn in morning trade as markets crash

Investors become poorer by Rs 7.46 trn in morning trade as markets crash

Fresh tariff threats that ignited global trade war fears and relentless foreign fund outflows dented investor sentiment

Stock markets, Indian markets

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge tumbled 1,032.99 points or 1.38 per cent to 73,579.44 during morning trade. Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Investors' wealth tumbled by Rs 7.46 lakh crore in morning trade on Friday, in-tandem with a sharp decline in the domestic equity market, with the benchmark Sensex plunging over 1,000 points following a bearish trend in global equities.

Fresh tariff threats that ignited global trade war fears and relentless foreign fund outflows dented investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge tumbled 1,032.99 points or 1.38 per cent to 73,579.44 during morning trade.

Following the sharp decline in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms eroded by Rs 7,46,647.62 crore to Rs 3,85,63,562.91 crore (USD 4.42 trillion) in morning trade.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra and Titan were the biggest laggards.

 

Also Read

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Investors want new Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey to keep things simple

Two of the largecap-oriented mutual fund (MF) offerings — flexicap and largecap funds — witnessed a spike in investor interest in October amid a fall in the equity market.

69% growth in headcount in India's institutional investor sector in 2 years

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

State to have $143 bn economy by 2030: CM Himanta at Advantage Assam 2.0

PremiumHIREN VED, Director & CIO, Alchemy Capital

Markets are testing investors' patience and conviction, says Hiren Ved

sebi

Sebi issues comprehensive T&C for clients of investment advisors, analysts

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Adani Ports were the gainers from the pack.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with deep cuts.

"The US market fell, closing at a five-month low, while US Treasury yields rose following President Donald Trump's new tariff threats," Vikas Jain, Head of Research at Reliance Securities, said.

US markets ended sharply lower on Thursday.

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, stock markets dislike uncertainty, and uncertainty has been on the rise ever since Trump was elected the US president.

"The spate of tariff announcements by Trump has been impacting markets and the latest announcement of additional 10 per cent tariff on China is a confirmation of the market view that Trump will use the initial months of his presidency to threaten countries with tariffs and then negotiate for a settlement favourable to the US.

"How China responds to the latest round of tariffs remains to be seen," Vijayakumar said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 556.56 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.51 per cent to USD 73.66 a barrel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TCS

Nifty IT index slips 4%; TCS hits 52-week low, TechM, Persistent down 6%

Stock Market LIVE today Feb 28 Trump tariff news nikkei sensex nifty Samir arora IPO Q4 GDP manthan

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex drags 950 pts; Nifty at 22,250; SMIDs down 2%; Auto, IT down 2-4%

PremiumTuhin Kanta Pandey

11 challenges ahead for Sebi's 11th Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Can Nifty fall 20% from peak to enter bear phase? Chart check

Patanjali

Patanjali Foods down 11% in trade today; here's what's worrying investors

Topics : Investors Markets stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon