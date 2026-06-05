RBI's external sector reforms to boost rupee, forex reserves: JM Fin AMC

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) latest monetary policy reflects a cautious response to an increasingly uncertain global environment. Amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, elevated energy prices, and volatile financial markets, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) prioritised stability while retaining flexibility to respond to evolving risks.

As expected, the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent , while maintaining the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate at 5 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate at 5.5 per cent. The MPC also retained its ‘Neutral’ stance, signalling a balanced and data-dependent approach to managing inflation and growth.

The RBI acknowledged risks from higher energy prices and potential supply-chain disruptions but reiterated confidence in the resilience of the domestic economy. Reflecting a more cautious outlook, it raised its FY27 consumer price index (CPI) inflation forecast to 5.1 per cent from 4.6 per cent and core inflation to 4.7 per cent from 4.4 per cent, while lowering its gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection to 6.6 per cent from 6.9 per cent.

On the external sector, the RBI expanded the fully accessible route (FAR) to include all fresh issuances of 15-, 30-, and 40-year government securities and facilitated external commercial borrowings by public sector entities. Together with the government’s capital gains tax exemption for foreign investors in government bonds, these measures are expected to support capital inflows, strengthen sovereign debt markets, and bolster the rupee. Overall, the policy was broadly in line with expectations and may be viewed as mildly dovish.

READ | 'RBI policy pause supports growth; balanced response to currency weakness' Market participants have experienced extreme volatility and uncertainty in the recent past months, mainly on account of Middle East geopolitics and its precipitate fallout on global crude oil prices, disruption of supply chains, and consequent implications on demand patterns.

The classical conundrum faced by RBI as it navigates through a complex set of variables appears to be of managing the currency, economic growth, and inflation.

We feel that RBI's own cautiousness rightly emanates from its objectives of navigating through global shocks while causing minimal disruption for our domestic economy and markets. Uncertainties regarding the resolution of the Middle Eastern crisis and domestically, the prospects of below-average monsoons make the outlook clouded for the central bank.

In this context, RBI appears to have calibrated its policy decisions to reflect its multi-pronged approach in the face of significant uncertainties and headwinds. While it was largely expected that RBI would keep repo rate and stance unchanged, market participants may appreciate RBI's actions of assuring markets of adequate liquidity while recognizing a measured uptick in inflation and core inflation, as well as a reasonable reduction in economic growth. This approach projects an image of RBI being conscious of the implications of global events and developments on the domestic economy and is prepared to react strongly and promptly to meet the challenges.

READ | 'Vigilance & flexibility: RBI's message as inflation, crude risks loom' The external sector measures announced with respect to the fully accessible route (FAR) universe expansion and the government announcing exemption of capital gains tax for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) investment in government bonds, may attract FPIs, which may attract forex inflows into our bond markets and partially address the forex outflow situation seen in the recent past. Simultaneously, other reforms, including steps to encourage external commercial borrowing (ECB) among public sector entities, may help attract further forex inflows into our markets.

As such, the external sector reforms seem to be oriented towards improving our currency exchange rate and foreign exchange reserve positions. The policy was broadly in line with bond market expectations and may be seen as mildly dovish. The policy may lead to some reduction in concerns regarding the timing of future rate hikes. This may contribute to positive moves in bond markets in the short term,

For now, RBI may have hinted at a pause in interest rates while it assesses the evolving global geopolitical events and their economic & financial implications. In the medium to long term, however, the domestic narrative remains broadly unchanged. With many of the positive events and actions behind us, including 125 basis points (bps) repo rate cuts, we may see participants eventually turn towards securing higher accruals via instruments like curated corporate bonds and sovereign assets

Our base case is that RBI's MPC policies may become live for rate changes from the August policy onwards, with a higher probability of RBI looking to make rate changes towards the October- December policies.

(Disclaimer: This article is by Killol Pandya, head of fixed income, JM Financial Asset Management. Views expressed are his own.)