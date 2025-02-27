Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee falls 2 paise to close at 87.21 against dollar on FIIs outflows

Rupee falls 2 paise to close at 87.21 against dollar on FIIs outflows

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.26 and touched the high of 87.12 against the greenback during intraday

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee, Dollar

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rupee depreciated 2 paise to close at 87.21 (provisional) against US dollar as a muted trend in domestic markets and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments.

Forex traders said the latest tariff announcements from the US have sent shockwaves through global markets, strengthening the dollar. Moreover, month-end dollar demand also boosted the American currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.26 and touched the high of 87.12 against the greenback during intraday. It also touched the low of 87.41 before ending the session at 87.21 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 2 paise from its previous close.

 

On Tuesday, the rupee fell sharply by 47 paise to settle at 87.19 against the US dollar.

On Wednesday, equity, forex, commodity markets were closed on account of Mahashivratri.

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee falls 22 paise to 87.41 against US dollar in early trade today

Premiumurban, consumption, urban expenditure

Making every Budget rupee count for cities: Fresh ideas needed for impact

US dollar indian rupee

Amid US tariff threats, rupee falls 47 paise to end at 87.19 against dollar

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee depreciates 16 paise to 86.88 against US dollar in early trade

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee dips 4 paise to 86.72 amid falling equities, rising crude prices

"We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on account of weakness in the domestic markets and sustained outflows by FIIs. Any further pullback in the US dollar may also pressurise the rupee. However, any intervention by the RBI and weakness in crude oil prices may support the rupee at lower levels," said Anuj Choudhary Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Choudhary further noted that traders may take cues from US GDP data. "Investors may remain cautious ahead of the core PCE price index data. USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 87 to 87.60," he said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 106.59, higher by 0.17 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was quoted 1.02 per cent higher at USD 73.27 per barrel in futures trade.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 10.31 points, or 0.01 per cent, to settle at 74,612.43, while the Nifty fell 2.50 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 22,545.05 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,529.10 crore in the capital markets on net basis on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, global financial markets experienced renewed volatility as US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to tariffs, announcing that duties on Canada and Mexico would take effect from April 2.

Adding to trade tensions, he hinted at a potential 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on European goods, escalating fears of a retaliatory response from the European Union.

However, the delay in imposing the 25 per cent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods -- originally set for March 4 but postponed to April 2 -- is limiting the US dollar's gains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SEBI

Sebi directs mutual funds to deploy NFO fund within 30 days of allotment

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends flat at 74,612; NBFCs shine while Smallcaps, wire-makers tank

Markets in decline

Ola Electric, NTPC Green, One Mobikwik, 23 other IPOs hit new lows today

Chris Wood at BS Manthan

Indian markets can rise 15% in a year; FII selling surprised me: Chris Wood

bajaj finance logo

Bajaj Finance hits new high, zooms 20% in 1 month; overtakes HUL in m-cap

Topics : Rupee US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon