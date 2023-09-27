close
Sensex (0.16%)
66052.09 + 106.62
Nifty (0.46%)
19698.80 + 89.75
Nifty Smallcap (0.62%)
5849.70 + 36.00
Nifty Midcap (0.41%)
40634.15 + 164.05
Nifty Bank (0.29%)
44596.40 + 130.55
Heatmap

Took views of all JD(S) leaders on alliance with BJP, says Deve Gowda

The JD(S) had on September 22 joined hands with the BJP-led NDA to take on the Congress party in Karnataka in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

DEVE GOWDA

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo Deve Gowda on Wednesday said that a decision to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was taken after consultation with his party colleagues.
"Before joining BJP, I took the views of our 19 MLAs and 8 MLCs who said that JD(S) should consider entering into an understanding with BJP," Deve Gowda said.
Addressing a press conference here, the JD(S) chief said that he had not met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that he had met Home Minister Amit Shah for the first time in the last 10 years.
"We are not power-hungry politicians... I held a discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah for the first time in the last 10 years... I have not met PM Modi... I also explained the political situation in Karnataka to HM…" Deve Gowda said.
He further said that JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy will join the sit-in protest against the State government by former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over the Cauvery water-sharing issue near the Gandhi statue in Bengaluru today.
The JD(S) had on September 22 joined hands with the BJP-led NDA to take on the Congress party in Karnataka in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read

Will stand with Left parties in 2024 LS elections, says JD(S) HD Deve Gowda

As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties

LS polls: BJP, JD (S) reach understanding, Gowda's party to contest 4 seats

Former PM Deve Gowda not to attend G20 dinner due to health reasons

PM, Bommai, Siddaramaiah among others greet Ex-PM Gowda on 91st birthday

BJP accuses Congress of Naxal ties in Chhattisgarh, presents 400-page diary

K'taka to move SC challenging Cauvery panel direction to release water: CM

Sanjay Raut criticises CM Shinde over rainfall situation in Maharashtra

Telangana BJP working on its organisational structure, strengthening base

Telangana Cong awaiting BRS, BJP leaders to join; full list likely on Oct 9

JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy made the announcement of the tie-up after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda in the national capital.
Following the announcement of the new alliance, JD(S) state vice president, Syed Shafiulla Saheb and other leaders including M Srikanth and UT Ayesha Farzana resigned from the party and reportedly there is discontent among several Muslim functionaries in the party
Kumaraswamy said "We will not disrespect any Muslim leader from JDS-BJP alliance. We have discussed about the BJP-JDS alliance with JDS state president CM Ibrahim."
"There will be more talks regarding the JDS-BJP alliance after the Dussehra festival, where seat sharing may be discussed," Kumaraswamy said.
Meanwhile, following his resignation from the JD(S) Syed Shafiulla Saheb accused the BJP for "maintaining silence over the situation in Manipur" which witnessed violence after clashes earlier this May.
Highlighting the difference between the ideologies of the JD(S) and BJP, he said, "I have resigned from the JDS party following its decision to form an alliance with the BJP. The ideology of the JD(S) and BJP, which is based on Hindutva, are different".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : H D Deve Gowda Janata Dal (Secular) BJP MLAs BJP

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVedanta Share PriceStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 September 27 ScheduleByju's Lay off 4,000 EmployeesGold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon