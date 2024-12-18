Business Standard
Home / India News / J'khand initiates process for legal action to realise coal dues from Centre

J'khand initiates process for legal action to realise coal dues from Centre

The government issued a notification on Tuesday authorising Secretary, Revenue, Registration and Land Reforms to commence the legal procedure to realise the dues

coal mine, Gevra Coal Mine, Kusmunda Coal Mine

A recent ruling by a nine-judge Supreme Court bench affirmed the state's right to collect its mining and royalty dues. | Representational photo

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jharkhand government initiated the process for legal action to realise "Rs 1.36 trillion coal dues" from the Centre.

The government issued a notification on Tuesday authorising Secretary, Revenue, Registration and Land Reforms to commence the legal procedure to realise the dues.

The development came shortly after the state government announced in its first cabinet meeting last month that it would take legal action to get its dues.

"Secretary, Revenue, Registration and Land Reforms is nominated as nodal officer to initiate immediate legal action to realise Rs 1.36 lakh crore dues from the Centre.

"In case of obstacles in payments by subsidiaries of Coal India in lieu of washed coal royalty dues, common cause dues etc, steps should be taken to resolve this in consultation with the Advocate General," the notification said.

 

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, too, had said after being sworn in last month that legal action would be initiated to realise the dues.

More From This Section

India china, India, China

LIVE News: Doval holds talks with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on LAC issue

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Did not expect insensitivity: Farmers refuse to meet SC formed committee

Delhi fog, Delhi winters

Fog covers Delhi-NCR amid cold wave, temperature drops to 5 degrees Celsius

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan, RSS Chief

India should show its glorious way of life to world: RSS chief Bhagwat

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Severe air pollution in Delhi as AQI hits 442; toxic haze blankets city

Earlier, he had requested the Centre "with folded hands" to clear the multi-crore coal dues to the state.

On November 2, he posted on X: "The PM and the home minister are coming to Jharkhand. I once again request them with folded hands to clear the outstanding (coal dues) of Rs 1.36 trillion to Jharkhandis. This amount is crucial for Jharkhand."  "I would also appeal to my BJP colleagues, especially the MPs, to help Jharkhandis in getting our dues.

He emphasised the dues with central PSUs like Coal India are "rightful" to the state, and claimed that "non-clearance is causing irreparable harm to Jharkhand's development".

A recent ruling by a nine-judge Supreme Court bench affirmed the state's right to collect its mining and royalty dues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Coal

CIL to supply coal beyond normative requirement to non-regulated sector

energy, electricity

Govt directs utilities to procure $33 bn equipment for coal power boost

Coal mine, Coal

China, India moderate imports of thermal coal, North Asian buyers strong

Coal Production, Coal power, Coal-fired power plants

Govt to name bidders of first round of strategic mineral blocks on Monday

Coal Production, Coal power, Coal-fired power plants

India set to register biggest jump in coal-fired power in a decade

Topics : Hemant Soren coal policy Jharkhand Coal India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIGI IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon