Sarla Aviation unveils prototype air taxi, may launch flying taxis by 2028

Sarla Aviation unveils prototype air taxi, may launch flying taxis by 2028



Air taxi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

Aerospace startup Sarla Aviation on Friday unveiled its prototype air taxi, Shunya, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo amid its plans to introduce electric flying taxis in Bangalore by 2028 to revolutionize urban transport in India.

With speeds reaching up to 250 km per hour and optimised for short trips of 20-30 km, Shunya is expected to significantly reduce travel times across congested urban areas, the company said.

The Bengaluru-based platform named after India's first woman pilot Sarla Thukral recently secured USD 10 million in Series A funding led by Accel, with participation from notable angel investors including Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.

 

Founded in October 2023 by Adrian Schmidt, Rakesh Gaonkar, and Shivam Chauhan, Sarla Aviation prototype Shunya is designed to accommodate up to six passengers and can carry a maximum load of 680 kg, making it the highest payload eVTOL (electric vertical Take-off and landing) in the market.

"Shunya is more than a technological achievement, it embodies our vision to redefine urban mobility in India, By addressing challenges like traffic congestion and pollution, we aim to unlock India's economic potential while paving the way for a cleaner and more connected future," said Adrian Schmidt, Co-founder and CEO of Sarla Aviation.

The company said it plans to eventually extend its offering to Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and other major cities post the Bengaluru launch and the services will be priced at par with current premium taxi services.

In addition to passenger transport, Sarla Aviation plans to launch a free-of-cost air ambulance service aimed at providing rapid medical responses, addressing critical healthcare needs in urban environments, it said.

The recent capital infusion will be instrumental in accelerating the development of its technology and establishing a research and development centre, Sarla Aviation said.



First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

