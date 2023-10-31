close
Tata Consumer Q2 results: Net profit falls 6.55% to stand at Rs 363.92 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 389.43 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from TCPL, earlier known as Tata Global Beverages Ltd

Tata Consumer Products MD and CEO Sunil D'Souza

Tata Consumer Products MD and CEO Sunil D'Souza

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 6:59 PM IST
Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Tuesday reported a decline of 6.55 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 363.92 crore in the September quarter on the back of a strong growth in its domestic business.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 389.43 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from TCPL, earlier known as Tata Global Beverages Ltd.
Its revenue from operations rose 11.02 per cent to Rs 3,733.78 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,363.05 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses of the Tata Group FMCG arm stood at Rs 3,318.18 crore, up 9.8 per cent in the September quarter.
TCPL's total income in the September quarter increased 12.71 per cent to Rs 3,823.61 crore.
Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 900.60 apiece on BSE, up 0.81 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 6:59 PM IST

