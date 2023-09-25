close
Asian Games 2023: Indian rowers clinch another bronze, total tally at 4

Lying fourth in the final 500metre of the 2000m race, the quartet showed superb coordination to finish third with 6:10.81s, and was pipped by China (6:10.04) by a fraction of seconds

Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh & Punit Kumar

Photo: X @Media_SAI

Press Trust of India Hangzhou
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 8:39 AM IST
Indian rowers Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish Goliyan bagged a bronze in men's fours event at the Asian Games here on Monday.
Lying fourth in the final 500metre of the 2000m race, the quartet showed superb coordination to finish third with 6:10.81s, and was pipped by China (6:10.04) by a fraction of seconds.
Uzbekistan took the top spot in the podium with a timing of 6:04.96.
Indian rower Balraj Panwar however missed out on a maiden Asian Games podium, finishing fourth in the men's single sculls.
The 24-year-old from Karnal, who was among the top-three at the 1500-mark, faltered in the final 500m to slip to fourth place with a timing of 7:08.79s.
He finished less than nine seconds behind Hong Kong's Hin Chun Chiu who took the bronze medal (7:00.55).

China's Liang Zang secured the gold with 6:57.06, while Japan's Ryuta Arakawa (6:59.79) and Hong Kong's Hin Chun Chiu finished with silver and bronze respectively.
With this Indian rowers have two silver and four bronze medals.
India had bagged two silver and a bronze medal on Sunday.

Topics : Asian Games sports

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 8:39 AM IST

