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Macron demands cessation of attacks in talks with Iranian President

In a post on X, he said, "I met with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian. I reiterated the absolute necessity of putting an end to the unacceptable attacks against the countries of the region"

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo:PTI)

ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 7:09 AM IST

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French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said that he held talks with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian and underlined the need to cease the hostilities and attacks on other countries in the region.

In a post on X, he said, "I met with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian. I reiterated the absolute necessity of putting an end to the unacceptable attacks against the countries of the region, of preserving energy and civilian infrastructure, and of restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

Macron called on Iran to engage in good faith in negotiations.

"I called on Iran to engage in good faith in negotiations, in order to open a path toward de-escalation and to provide a framework that allows for addressing the expectations of the international community regarding Iran's nuclear and ballistic program, as well as its regional destabilisation activities," he said.

 

"Finally, I urged Iran to allow the return to France of our compatriots Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris at the earliest possible time," he added.

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Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the West Asia situation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a Downing Street spokesperson told Al Jazeera.

Starmer reiterated support for Saudi Arabia amid the ongoing attacks across the region and updated the Saudi crown prince on the deployment of further UK defensive military equipment, the spokesperson said.

"Iran's ongoing attacks, including on critical national infrastructure, were appalling," Starmer said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

"Following the UK-led joint statement last week, the UK was now working with partners on what a viable plan could look like to ensure the flow of goods through the key maritime route," Downing Street said, quoting Starmer, as per Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, has said his country is not part of alleged talks between the US and Iran that are speculated to be held later this week. Danon told UN reporters earlier in the day that the US, along with Israel, was continuing to hit "military targets in Iran, and we will continue to do that," as reported by Al Jazeera.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : France Emmanuel Macron US-Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 7:09 AM IST

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