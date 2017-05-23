Over Rs 1,500 cr in 25 days: Milestones galore in Baahubali 2 golden run

It's been 25 days since the release of S S Rajamouli's magnum opus "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion", and the film is continuing its phenomenal run in cinemas across the country, feel trade pundits. Having amassed over Rs 1500 crore and still counting, "Baahubali 2" has crushed all existing

"The film in unstoppable in Tamil Nadu, and In the three states, it has done record business, surpassing all previous records. In Tamil Nadu, it has even beaten the record of Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', which was the sole Tamil film to have grossed over Rs 100 crore," trade analyst Trinath told IANS.

In the Telugu states, the film has grossed over Rs 200 crore.

"It's the biggest Telugu hit and it's got no competition until the next major Telugu release which is easily a month away. While the recent Telugu release has opened well at the box office, its impact will have very little effect on the run of 'Baahubali 2'," a leading distributor told IANS on the condition of anonymity.



He added: "The film so far has grossed a whopping Rs 281 crore from Andhra and It's going to be nearly impossible for any Telugu film to even think of breaking this record."

In Kerala, where the film is inching close to breaking the record of Mohanlal's "Pulimurugan", it is going strong at the ticket window.

According to Global United Media, the film's Kerala distributor, the film has so far grossed over Rs 60 crore.



In the US, "Baahubali 2" is the first Indian film to mint over $20 million at the ticket window, according to its distributor Great India Films.

The Hindi version of the film, released via filmmaker Karan Johar, has netted a whopping Rs 478 crore so far.

"'Baahubali 2'. Week 1: Rs 247 crore Week 2: Rs 143.25 crore Week 3: Rs 69.75 crore Weekend 4: Rs 18.30 crore. Total: Rs 478.30 crore nett. Hindi," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday.

Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati as the male protagonists, the film's story is about the battle for the ownership of an ancient kingdom between two brothers.

The film also stars Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj.