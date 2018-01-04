Instagram may soon allow you to share its 'stories' directly on Whatsapp

is running a small test to let users post their "Stories" directly to WhatsApp Status.

The new feature will let users post decorated photos, videos and GIFs on WhatsApp which will disappear after 24 hours.

"An Story posted as a WhatsApp Status also becomes encrypted like the rest of WhatsApp," TechCrunch reported on Wednesday.

"We are always testing ways to improve the experience on and make it easier to share any moment with the people who matter to you," a spokesperson was quoted as saying.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that ' Stories' and 'WhatsApp Status' both now have 300 million daily active users.

The features, which are the clones of rival app Snapchat, now boast numbers almost twice the size of that has 173 million daily active users.

has also rolled out a feature that lets users share ' Stories' directly to ' Stories'.

The option to syndicate Stories to Stories is available for US users and will be officially rolled out for everyone around the world.