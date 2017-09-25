Mahindra launches compact SUV 'TUV300' variant at Rs 9.66 lakh

& (M&M) today launched a variant of its compact priced at Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).



The top-end T10 variant now comes with various additional features like touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation and faux leather seats.



The interiors of the vehicle have been designed by Pininfarina."The has already successfully established itself in the compact segment with over 60,000 satisfied customers," M&M Chief of Sales and Marketing Veejay Ram Nakra said in a statement.The T10 variant would further enhance the TUV300's appeal amongst buyers looking for an that compliments their aspirations and lifestyles, he added.

