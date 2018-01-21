Six of 10 most valued firms add Rs 1 trillion in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

-
The cumulative market valuation of six of the 10 most valued firms advanced by Rs 1,073.7 billion (Rs 1,07,370.4 crore) last week, helped by robust gains in TCS, HDFC and HDFC Bank. The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) zoomed Rs 348.1 billion (Rs 34,811.32 crore) to Rs 5,656.24 billion (Rs 5,65,624.13 crore), emerging as the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms. HDFC's m-cap soared Rs 222 .38 billion (Rs 22,238.48 crore) to Rs 3,036 billion (Rs 3,03,614.28 crore) and that of HDFC Bank surged Rs 221.5 billion (Rs 22,158.51 crore) to Rs 5,053 billion (Rs 5,05,384.92 crore). The valuation of Infosys advanced by Rs 141.63 billion (Rs 14,162.91 crore) to Rs 2,496.8 billion (Rs 2,49,680.06 crore) and that of ITC jumped Rs 77.4 billion (Rs 7,740.94 crore) to Rs 3,338.36 billion (3,33,835.66 crore). SBI added Rs 62.58 billion (Rs 6,258.24 crore) to its m-cap to reach Rs 2,667.74 billion (Rs 2,66,773.62 crore). On the other hand, the market cap of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) slumped Rs 109.82 billion (Rs 10,981.64 crore) to Rs 6,886.43 billion (Rs 5,88,642.81 crore) and that of ONGC dived Rs 85.34 billion (Rs 8,534.1 crore) to Rs 2,484.51 billion (Rs 2,48,451.43 crore). Maruti Suzuki India lost Rs 41.97 billion (Rs 4,197.4 crore) to Rs 2,815.79 billion (Rs 2,81,579.40 crore) and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) saw an erosion of Rs 21.97 billion (Rs 2,196.94 crore) to Rs 2,949.21 billion (Rs 2,94,921.03 crore). The Sensex recorded a rise of 919.19 points, or 2.65 per cent while the Nifty gained 213.45 points, or 1.99 per cent, in the past week. In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, SBI, Infosysand ONGC.
