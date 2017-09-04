The BRICS Summit began here on Monday with a group photograph of leaders of the five countries and was preceded by a warm handshake between Prime Minister and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who received the leaders of Brazil, Russia, and South Africa ahead of the restricted meeting of the grouping.



Modi was the third leader to reach the convention centre, which is the venue of the 9th BRICS Summit in this Chinese port city, followed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Modi is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Xi on Tuesday.



The Summit will be the first gathering when the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet after New Delhi and Beijing decided on "expeditious disengagement" of their border troops in the disputed Dokalam area on August 28 after more than a two month-long standoff between them.Apart from the restricted meeting, the leaders will participate in the plenary during which they will explore ways to enhance cooperation within the members of the grouping in key areas. They will also deliberate on international issues of significance, including global economy and challenges.The Summit will end with the adoption of a Xiamen declaration, which will capture the essence of the deliberations and future road map.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)