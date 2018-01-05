Fodder scam: Court to announce Lalu Prasad's quantum of punishment today

The Ranchi Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court will now pronounce the quantum of sentence against (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad in connection with on Friday.

During the proceedings, the court said that vigilance Director General, Janata Dal (United) leader Jagdish Sharma and former Director General of Police D P Ojha are the main masterminds in the scam.

Earlier on January 3, the court deferred the matter due to the demise of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad.

The court also found Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav and other party leaders Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Manoj Jha guilty of contempt of court.

On December 23, the RJD chief, along with 14 others, was found guilty by the court, while seven accused, including former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted.

Lalu has been convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs 9 billion from the exchequer was siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock, during the '80s and '90s.