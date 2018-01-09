JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Funds suspended, not cancelled; take decisive action on terror: US to Pak
Business Standard

Harassed by moral police, 20-year-old woman hangs self in Karnataka

In her suicide note, she named five men who harassed her and her mother by accusing the victim of roaming with a Muslim boy

ANI  |  Bengaluru 

Suicide
Image via Shutterstock

Blaming moral policing, a 20-year-old woman hanged herself in Chikmagalur on January 6.

In her suicide note, she named five men, who harassed her and her mother by accusing the victim of roaming with a Muslim boy, thereby creating issues of love jihad.

One out of the five accused has been arrested while the other four are still absconding.

"On 6 January, a 20-year-old woman committed suicide. In her suicide note, she wrote that a group of five harassed her and her mother by alleging that she goes out with a Muslim boy. One person has been arrested," said Superintendent of Police, Chikmagalur.

A case has been registered under 306 (Abetment to suicide) of the IPC.  
First Published: Tue, January 09 2018. 10:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements