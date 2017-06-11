Mathura accident: 10 dead after car falls into canal

At least ten people, including nine members of a family, were killed on Sunday when an Innova car in which they were travelling fell into the Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, said.

and pulled out the bodies.

said the family from Rajiv Colony of was going to Bharatpur in for a week's

Powerful lights from a coming from the opposite side appeared to have blinded the car driver, who lost control on the narrow bridge over the

The swift currents in the drowned the 30-year-old driver whose body was found a little distance away.

who helped in taking out the bodies were angry that not a single ambulance of the arrived despite phone calls.

For over five hours, the protested on the Bharatpur- road demanding widening of the bridge, street lights and speed breakers.

The identified the dead as Mahesh Sharma, Deepika Sharma, Poonam Sharma, Haardik, Khushboo Sharma, Rohan, Ritik Sharma, Himanshi Sharma, Surabhi Sharma and the driver, Harish Chandra.