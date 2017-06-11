Mathura accident: 10 dead after car falls into canal

-
At least ten people, including nine members of a family, were killed on Sunday when an Innova car in which they were travelling fell into the Fatehpur Sikri Canal in Uttar Pradesh, police said.
Villagers and police pulled out the bodies.
Police said the family from Rajiv Colony of Bareilly was going to Bharatpur in Rajasthan for a week's pilgrimage.
Powerful lights from a truck coming from the opposite side appeared to have blinded the car driver, who lost control on the narrow bridge over the canal.
The swift currents in the canal drowned the 30-year-old driver whose body was found a little distance away.
Villagers who helped in taking out the bodies were angry that not a single ambulance of the state government arrived despite phone calls.
For over five hours, the villagers protested on the Bharatpur-Mathura road demanding widening of the canal bridge, street lights and speed breakers.
The police identified the dead as Mahesh Sharma, Deepika Sharma, Poonam Sharma, Haardik, Khushboo Sharma, Rohan, Ritik Sharma, Himanshi Sharma, Surabhi Sharma and the driver, Harish Chandra.
