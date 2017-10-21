India's fuel demand rose 10% in September: Govt

India's surged 9.9 per cent in September, the biggest expansion in more than one year after and consumption soared.



The world's fastest-growing oil consumer used 16.25 million tonnes of products in September as compared to 14.78 MT in the same period a year ago, according to data released by the oil ministry.



The growth was the highest since August 2016, when demand had jumped 18.2 per cent. The rise comes on the back of a 6.1 per cent drop in demand in August 2017, the most since April 2003, as floods ravaged several parts of the country curbing demand for andIndia, which International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts will be the fastest-growing consumer through 2040, has seen its oil demand fall in four out of eight months this year.The nation imports 81 per cent of its oil needs.sales in September surged 16.5 per cent to 6.08 MT while consumption jumped 17.85 per cent to 2.14 MT.or liquefied gas (LPG) sales increased 3.8 per cent to 1.94 MT. ATF or jet soared 7.1 per cent to 615,000 tonnes.While naphtha sales surged 4.9 per cent to 1.16 million tonnes, consumption of bitumen, used for making roads, was up 7.5 per cent to 287,000 tonnes.